Federal pandemic relief program for homeowners to launch in Wyoming in early May

A new relief program for Wyoming homeowners is set to launch in early May.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund was created for people who have fallen behind on home ownership costs because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden a little over a year ago.

Homeowners can get up to $17,000 in federal money to help cover late mortgage payments, utilities bills and property taxes, among other housing-related debts.

Wyoming received $50 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for its Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The program will be headed up by the Department of Family Services. The agency already oversees Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a separate relief fund for people struggling to pay rent.

Applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund open May 2 on the department's website.

The program comes at a time when homeowners are running out of time on other options for mortgage relief.

The federal government issued a ban on foreclosures in March of 2020, allowing millions to put off paying their federally backed mortgages. Lots of private lenders gave borrowers breaks on mortgage payments, too.

But federally backed mortgages can only be delayed up to 18 months, and private lenders usually set even shorter limits. Many people are coming to the end of their forbearance periods.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund will give homeowners another avenue for help. It's restricted to people making less than 150% of their county’s median annual income. In most Wyoming counties, that ceiling is around $85,000 a year.

An applicant can only ask for help with payments on in-state property that they own and occupy as their primary residence, according to the Department of Family Services.

Additionally, the homeowner must be behind on at least one housing payment due to financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (That includes payments that were delayed under a mortgage forbearance.)

Once an application’s approved, the department will pay the money directly to where it’s owed — whether that’s a mortgage lender, a utility company or otherwise.

The department expects homeowners who are behind on their mortgages to have more expensive debts than those who need help with other housing costs, said Korin Schmidt, the agency's director.

Accordingly, $40 million of the program's funding will go toward mortgage delinquencies, and just $2.5 million will be set aside for other kinds of payments.

If there's more demand for help with non-mortgage expenses, the department will adjust that allocation, Schmidt said.

Any applicant who's more than $17,000 behind on their mortgage, or can't continue making payments, must seek some sort of housing counseling before they're approved for the Housing Assistance Fund.

That way, that applicant can work out what their best option is for avoiding foreclosure, Schmidt said.

"We want to ensure that payment that we're making is going to be in the best interest of the borrower," she said.

Receiving money from the Homeowner Assistance Fund might preclude people from other options for mortgage relief, the Department of Family Services said in a Thursday news release. The agency encourages homeowners to reach out to their mortgage lenders about lowering or pausing payments before applying to the program.

For more information, visit the Department of Family Services’ website.

As with the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, no one has to accept money from the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

States that have already launched their versions of the program are finding some smaller mortgage lenders reluctant to participate, Schmidt said. It's taken dedicated outreach from case managers to address those concerns.

"States are making lots of phone calls," Schmidt said. "They're trying to go through counselors and advocacy organizations to find the best person within that mortgage servicer system, to be able to talk to them, and figure out why they're not participating."

Still, the department doesn't anticipate that being a problem in most cases. The Wyoming Community Development Authority will likely hold most of the loans that will be eligible for assistance, Schmidt said, and the department's already worked closely with the authority to pilot the program.

