Federal proposals for free community college could boost adult learners' access, Wyoming official says

Biden’s plan also calls for increasing the amount of aid provided to low-income students through the federal Pell Grant program.

Ten Wyoming institutions receive Pell Grants for their students, including all seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming, according to federal data. On average, 7,500 students receive those grants, ranging in size based on need.

For the 2018-19 school year, the average Wyoming student received an average of just over $4,000 from that program. The maximum award was $6,095.

Biden hopes to increase those awards by $1,400, which Caldwell said could be a huge advantage to students.

“Total cost of attendance is more than tuition and fees, and that’s very often the barrier students have,” Caldwell said. “Books are expensive, supplies are expensive, transportation, child care — all of those things go into the overall total cost of attendance.”

She added that Pell Grant awards have not kept up with inflation, meaning over the years “students have received, proportional to the value of the dollar, less money.”

At the same time, Caldwell said the state’s community colleges have raised tuition eight of the last 10 years.

“I think there will be a lot of interest in how this finally lands,” she said.

