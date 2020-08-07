Federal regulators give green light to Moneta Divide oil and gas project

Following months of public outcry, state regulators elected to retain the previous limits in the permit in January, due to the lack of a functioning water treatment unit at the facility.

In addition to maintaining existing limits on discharged wastewater in the permit, it also imposed routine water sampling requirements to prevent pollutants from flowing into the nearby Boysen Reservoir Basin.

Yet, the Bureau of Land Management missed an opportunity to include more stringent safeguards for water in its final decision, said Alan Rogers, communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council.

"Given the long history of polluted wastewater flowing from Moneta Divide into Boysen Reservoir, this seems like a missed opportunity," he said in a statement. "The range of options for how the operator can dispose of wastewater is really broad, and there's no set timetable for when treatment facilities need to come online."