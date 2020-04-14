Federal relief for unemployed coming to Wyoming soon

“Governor (Mark) Gordon signed the agreement that authorized Wyoming to receive the funds immediately, but we had to wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before building a system from the ground up to administer the funding,” she added.

Many Wyoming workers who may have been ineligible for traditional unemployment will soon have access to federal emergency benefits.

The coronavirus relief bill also increases the amount of compensation available to unemployed workers during the pandemic by $600 per week. The state will distribute this compensation retroactively through March 29 to eligible workers, according to Workforce Services. What’s more, claimants will be able to accept unemployment compensation for 13 more weeks than they typically would have, thanks to the relief package.

Thousands of Wyoming residents have found themselves without work as the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists.