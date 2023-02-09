A federally funded rental relief program created to support struggling renters and landlords during the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end in Wyoming this summer, the Department of Family Services announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently approved a final allocation of $23.6 million to Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which state officials expect to last through June.

The program is most known for subsidizing rent, utilities and other housing-related costs for qualifying tenants.

It's funded by the federal Consolidated Appropriations and American Rescue Plan acts of 2021, which established a number of pandemic relief initiatives.

The Department of Family Services oversees the distribution of rental relief money in Wyoming.

The agency started accepting applications for rental relief in April 2021, and has doled out roughly $87 million in the nearly two years since. That’s benefited a total of 16,949 households, the Department of Family Services said in a Thursday news release.

In January alone, the department distributed about $7.7 million in rental relief money. That’s the highest monthly payout to Wyoming residents in the program’s history.

For months, the Department of Family Services feared Wyoming could run out of ERAP rental assistance as early as this spring.

Wyoming was originally earmarked $152 million by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. But the federal government has been redistributing some of its original allocations to states, tribes and territories it deems to need the money more.

And though demand for ERAP in Wyoming is still high, it hasn't burned through its funding as fast as other parts of the country.

That's why state officials weren't counting on getting any additional funding this year. In the fall, the Department of Family Services warned Wyoming residents that the program could be coming to an end in a matter of months. To prepare, the agency stopped taking new applications for ERAP assistance on Nov. 10.

The additional $23.6 million will keep the program going a little while longer.

While the Department of Family Services is keeping new applications closed, current recipients will still be able to apply for funding extensions, granted they haven't used up their 18 months of eligibility.

"Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available," the Department of Family Services said in the release. "No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities and housing stability services for the months after June."

Other ERAP-funded services — like case management services, which can assist people with a number of housing-related needs — will also be available through June 30. You don't need to be an existing ERAP recipient to qualify. For more information, visit the Department of Family Services’ website at dfs.wyo.gov.

“We are proud that this temporary program helped keep thousands of Wyoming households housed during these difficult times, and we are very grateful for the valuable support by our community based partners in every county,” Korin Schmidt, director of the Department of Family Services, said in a Thursday news release. “We are now focused on closing the program responsibly and fairly, giving several months’ notice for households to adjust their finances accordingly and landlords to work with their renters.”