Feds award millions to Northern Arapaho Tribe for housing projects

The tribe’s grant was part of $200 million HUD recently awarded to more than 50 tribes for affordable housing and related projects through its Indian Housing Block Grant program. Overall, about 1,200 housing units will be built across Indian Country with the money.

“HUD is excited for this new opportunity to better serve Native American communities through our government-to-government relationship with the Tribes,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in the Dec. 11 press release. “I look forward to seeing the new housing units and renovations the Tribes will complete with this much needed investment in affordable housing.”

The Northern Arapaho were among about 200 tribes that applied for the HUD money. Goggles said it helped that the tribe has a good record of successful housing projects, had a well-formed plan for the money and a record of clean housing department audits.

Goggles said the tribe’s housing program also recently received an $800,000 grant and is waiting for a decision on a more than $850,000 grant application.

While the new units are a needed start, Goggles said they won’t make much of a dent in the housing shortage for tribal citizens. He estimated that the tribe would have to double the 262 housing units it currently has to go a long way in eliminating the housing shortage.