Feds award millions to Northern Arapaho Tribe for housing projects

One of Wyoming’s tribes recently received nearly $5 million from the federal government to build affordable housing units for members as the Northern Arapaho grapples with a housing shortage.
In a Dec. 11 press release, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said it had awarded slightly less than $5 million in grant money to the tribe.
With the money, the tribe — which struggles with an “acute” lack of affordable, single-family homes for members — will build 20 affordable housing units, said Patrick Goggles, director of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing department. The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has also previously said it’s faced with a housing crisis.
“The shortage of housing is very real,” Goggles said of the Northern Arapaho’s housing problem. “It’s been real for a while.”
The 10 three-bedroom units and 10 four-bedroom homes will be built in the Great Plains area of Arapahoe, with basic infrastructure, excavating and utility work expected to begin this summer. Goggles said families will start occupying individual units as soon as each one is complete because “the shortage is too prevalent to wait” until the entire development is completed.
The tribe’s grant was part of $200 million HUD recently awarded to more than 50 tribes for affordable housing and related projects through its Indian Housing Block Grant program. Overall, about 1,200 housing units will be built across Indian Country with the money.
You have free articles remaining.
“HUD is excited for this new opportunity to better serve Native American communities through our government-to-government relationship with the Tribes,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in the Dec. 11 press release. “I look forward to seeing the new housing units and renovations the Tribes will complete with this much needed investment in affordable housing.”
The Northern Arapaho were among about 200 tribes that applied for the HUD money. Goggles said it helped that the tribe has a good record of successful housing projects, had a well-formed plan for the money and a record of clean housing department audits.
Goggles said the tribe’s housing program also recently received an $800,000 grant and is waiting for a decision on a more than $850,000 grant application.
While the new units are a needed start, Goggles said they won’t make much of a dent in the housing shortage for tribal citizens. He estimated that the tribe would have to double the 262 housing units it currently has to go a long way in eliminating the housing shortage.
Building homes for tribal citizens in Riverton and increasing the number of workforce housing units is a future goal Goggles said could also help alleviate the problem.
The tribe has a waiting list of 186 people hoping to get into an affordable housing unit, he said. Those on the list who qualify can wait up to five years for housing, and many who need it don’t bother applying because of the long wait times, he added.
In other cases, multiple families of generations of a family cram into a home meant for a single family.
“The 20 units will help, but we have a way to go,” Goggles said.