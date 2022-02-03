Feds launch review of western gray wolf protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has initiated its 12-month status review of the western gray wolf, the agency said in a letter sent Monday to interested parties.

Last summer, ahead of controversial wolf hunts planned in Montana and Idaho, conservation groups filed two petitions with the Fish and Wildlife Service calling for emergency relisting of the species. The agency announced in September that the petitioners’ concerns about the threat of hunting were credible enough for it to initiate a full status review.

“Our finding concluded that the petitions presented substantial information indicating that the petitioned actions may be warranted,” the letter read. “Therefore, we have initiated a status review to determine whether the petitioned actions are warranted.”

Gray wolves were eradicated from Yellowstone National Park in the 1920s and successfully reintroduced in 1995. The start of the status review follows outcry over the deaths of 23 Yellowstone wolves in Montana since the start of that state’s wolf hunt.

Montana’s wildlife commissioners voted Jan. 28 to suspend wolf hunting near the park once 82 wolves were killed in the region. As of last Friday, there had been 76 known wolf deaths near the park, and the Yellowstone wolf population had fallen to 91, the Associated Press reported. Yellowstone officials declared the Phantom Lake wolf pack “eliminated” due to hunting earlier this year.

Opponents of Montana’s hunt warned last summer that it could lead to the deaths of up to 85% of Montana’s roughly 1,200 wolves, as well as 90% of Idaho’s roughly 1,500 wolves by the end of this hunting season.

Wyoming, home to fewer wolves than its neighbors, drew less ire for its planned hunt — it set a 47-wolf quota this year — but would likely also be affected if wolves’ federal protections are restored in Montana and Idaho, eliminating hunting.

The gray wolf has been delisted and relisted several times across the three states. The species was last removed from the endangered species list in 2011 for Idaho and Montana, and in 2017 for Wyoming.

“In Wyoming, wolves have been successfully managed by our state’s wildlife experts since regaining authority in 2017,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement on Thursday. “I firmly stand behind our state wolf management plan that has served as our guide to ensure a viable, healthy population for a species that has met all recovery criteria for nearly two decades.”

Gordon urged the Fish and Wildlife Service to leave Wyoming’s gray wolves under state management.

The petitioners, who believe that wolf hunting has caused excessive harm to the species in all three states, say the hunts underway in Montana and Idaho are unjustifiable.

The agency expects to issue its recommendation by Sept. 30.

