Feds reject Wyoming's plan to curb air ambulance costs

“We were a little disappointed they weren’t more specific on the reasons they’re denying it,” he said. “It’s pretty cut and dry.”

In the letter, Lynch wrote that the agency was rejecting the request for two reasons: first, on the grounds that the waiver didn’t “promote the objective” of Medicaid; and second, that the waiver wasn’t budget neutral.

“Using the Medicaid administrative structure to provide services to other individuals in the state as a mechanism to avoid the application of federal aviation law is a clear departure from the core, historical mission of the Medicaid program to provide health coverage to the Medicaid eligible population,” Lynch wrote.

Fuchs said the state Health Department will now meet with Gov. Mark Gordon’s office and with legislators who had supported the plan to discuss next steps. Lawmakers could determine to take a different path if they still wanted to address air ambulance costs. The state could also sue CMS for rejecting the waiver. A lawsuit was filed in Kentucky after the agency denied an 1115 waiver.

The price of an air ambulance flight can be staggering. According to a 2017 federal report, the average air ambulance ride from Air Methods — one of the largest operators in the nation that also flies in Wyoming — was over $49,000.