Feds to stock cows in lieu of sheep in parts of Gros Ventre Range

JACKSON -- The Bridger-Teton National Forest is making moves to allow cattle to graze four eastern Gros Ventre Range allotments that were cleared of domestic sheep because of the threat they posed to wild bighorn sheep.

Five years ago woolgrowers at the Thoman Ranches agreed to a buyout with the Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation that led to domestic sheep being herded off the rangeland.

But now, the vacancy is being reconsidered at the request of Wyoming’s livestock lobby, which hasn’t been pleased that the number of unoccupied grazing allotments on the Bridger-Teton has been growing.

“We identified this Elk Ridge complex as the No. 1 priority [for restocking],” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. “It seemed like the easiest one to move forward with, and the one that has the least potential for conflict.”

The four allotments in question, which total about 31,000 acres, are located about 30 miles southeast of Jackson. The westernmost of the permit areas, located in the Tosi Creek drainage, is almost entirely within the Gros Ventre Wilderness. Others farther east are in the Green River drainage.