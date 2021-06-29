Felicia, famous Wyoming grizzly, will stay put for now

“I'm hoping that they will reconsider,” Burgess said. “We are not done pushing for this.”

It’s possible that some kind of volunteer program could be considered in the future if hazing is not fully effective, Cooley said. Relocation is another distant possibility. Right now, officials hope to continue scaling back their presence on Togwotee Pass, ultimately training Felicia to stay away from the road without any further human intervention. The reduced hazing has no set timeline.

“For the 14-day full-on effort, we had people, hazers, there literally dawn to dusk, watching and waiting for her to come out,” Cooley said. “And now we're having people monitoring, they'll be driving the highway and just looking to see if they can see her — is she close to the road, is she not? And then kind of sporadic hazing to keep her on her toes.”

Felicia’s fans have expressed concern that the hazing could cause her to behave erratically when crossing the street, putting her and her cubs at risk. So far, Cooley said, the grizzly has continued to look both ways and cross calmly.

Burgess, who has been photographing Felicia for years, said she and many other wildlife photographers have decided never to pursue the bear again for photography.