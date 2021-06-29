Felicia, famous Wyoming grizzly, will stay put for now

The controversial hazing of Felicia the grizzly bear along Togwotee Pass has seen initial success and will continue intermittently, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week.
During the planned two weeks of intensive hazing, the Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Game and Fish Department used rubber bullets and other methods to drive Felicia — formally known as grizzly 863 — away from a Teton County highway. As anticipated, she has become skittish around cars and begun avoiding people.
Officials are asking the public to continue avoiding the area so that they don’t interrupt ongoing hazing or inadvertently undermine the training process. Food left near the road, which could lure Felicia back into view, is a major worry. If Felicia and her cubs remain out of sight of the highway, drivers will no longer pull onto the shoulder or leave their cars to see her, eliminating both the hazardous road conditions and irresponsible human conduct that led to Felicia being hazed.
“[Dangerous behavior] seems to happen when she's very close,” said Hilary Cooley, grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the Fish and Wildlife Service. “She's right there on the side of the road and the two cubs are rolling around. That's hard not to stop for. And people do crazy things — all of a sudden they jerk to the side of the road and cause vehicle collisions or unsafe situations for people that are on foot.”
Felicia the grizzly draws a crowd. A long-term solution for keeping her and the public safe is proving elusive.
One of Wyoming's famous bears is being hazed to keep her away from spectators along a busy highway. But that effort won't work forever, and a long-term fix has yet to be found.
If people are behaving safely in Felicia’s vicinity, there will be no reason for her to be relocated or euthanized, suggestions that horrified her advocates.
“I'm glad that they're not relocating her or killing her at the moment, but she's still in danger if she comes back to the road,” said Savannah Rose Burgess, a wildlife photographer whose petition to save Felicia from potential euthanasia now has more than 73,000 signatures.
Felicia’s supporters’ main alternative management proposal, a volunteer program modeled after Grand Teton’s Wildlife Brigade, is not being considered at this time due to safety concerns. Highway speeds are one worry. Public refusal to comply is another.
“If these are not agency representatives, but just volunteers, you could get into some really difficult situations,” Cooley said. Supporters of such an ambassador program have raised the possibility of granting enforcement authority to volunteers. According to Cooley, that’s just not possible in the existing time frame.
Burgess and others promoting more volunteer involvement intend to continue campaigning for such a program in the coming months. They want to see a bear brigade in place by spring, when they fear Felicia will emerge from her den and go right back to the road.
“I'm hoping that they will reconsider,” Burgess said. “We are not done pushing for this.”
It’s possible that some kind of volunteer program could be considered in the future if hazing is not fully effective, Cooley said. Relocation is another distant possibility. Right now, officials hope to continue scaling back their presence on Togwotee Pass, ultimately training Felicia to stay away from the road without any further human intervention. The reduced hazing has no set timeline.
“For the 14-day full-on effort, we had people, hazers, there literally dawn to dusk, watching and waiting for her to come out,” Cooley said. “And now we're having people monitoring, they'll be driving the highway and just looking to see if they can see her — is she close to the road, is she not? And then kind of sporadic hazing to keep her on her toes.”
Felicia’s fans have expressed concern that the hazing could cause her to behave erratically when crossing the street, putting her and her cubs at risk. So far, Cooley said, the grizzly has continued to look both ways and cross calmly.
Burgess, who has been photographing Felicia for years, said she and many other wildlife photographers have decided never to pursue the bear again for photography.
“I will personally advocate for her as long as I can, as long as she's around,” Burgess said. “But no, I'm not going to be coming to see her again. I believe that would be a dangerous decision, and just selfish.”
Her advocacy will also extend beyond this individual bear. Burgess and others behind the social media campaign are pivoting from trying to save Felicia to targeting the systemic management problems they say put her at risk.
“We're going to keep pushing for better management,” Burgess said. “We already have plans in the works for advocacy moving forward, not just for Felicia, but for all bears, because something needs to change fundamentally here with the way that wildlife management handles these situations. It's not going to stop with Felicia.”