Fewer people drove in 2020. But more people drove fast, WHP says

While there was less speeding overall on state highways last year, more people were driving over 100 miles per hour, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
During the pandemic, there were around 6.5% fewer people on the roads than in 2019, according to WHP.
Citations for speeding experienced a 15% decrease in 2020, but there were 29% more citations for people driving over 100 mph in the same time period.
“A lot less people were traveling, there’s a lot less traffic on the highways,” WHP Captain David Wagener said, “but the traffic that was out there … felt that they could be going faster.”
The highway patrol said that in 2020, nearly 1,500 citations were given in Wyoming for excessive speeding. That’s more than 300 more than in 2019.
In and around Casper, Lt. Clint Haver said Highway 220 and Interstate 25 generally experience the most excessive speeding.
The highway patrol and other agencies in the West are participating in an Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign from Friday through Sunday, hoping to spread awareness about the dangers of speeding.
The Casper agency isn’t planning to have an increased presence on the roads this weekend, but Haver said officers will be on extra-high alert for high speeds.
The weekend’s effort is organized by the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which includes agencies from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Wagener said many of those 12 states noticed the same trend as Wyoming in the last year — fewer speeding citations, but more for higher speeds. Their collective goal this weekend is to record zero deaths from speeding.
“We educate as much as we can, we enforce as much as we can, we try to be as visible as we can to help deter people from speeding,” Wagener said. “But, you know, like a lot of things in life, ultimately, it comes down to an individual choice.”
WHP hopes to remind drivers to leave enough travel time so they don’t have to speed, and to think of the risk to themselves, their passengers and others on the road when not obeying speed limits.
In a release Monday, WHP provided proof of drivers caught going 135, 129 and 123 mph on Wyoming Highways. Wagener said those are extreme examples, and most high speeding targeted by this campaign comes in closer to 100 mph.
Driving at high speeds, especially in less-than-ideal weather conditions, is one of the leading factors in serious or fatal accidents. During the last decade, 1,637 of those crashes in Wyoming involved excessive speeding.
To protect yourself on the roads, Wagener said, make sure to follow speed limits and traffic laws, and drive defensively in case you come near someone speeding. Frequently checking rear mirrors, signaling and allowing time for turns and constantly scanning the road ahead can help drivers stay safe.
“If everyone follows the speed limits, then we wouldn’t have to drive as defensively and be as vigilant,” Wagener said. “But unfortunately, that’s not necessarily the case.”
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.