Fewer people drove in 2020. But more people drove fast, WHP says

The weekend’s effort is organized by the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which includes agencies from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Wagener said many of those 12 states noticed the same trend as Wyoming in the last year — fewer speeding citations, but more for higher speeds. Their collective goal this weekend is to record zero deaths from speeding.

“We educate as much as we can, we enforce as much as we can, we try to be as visible as we can to help deter people from speeding,” Wagener said. “But, you know, like a lot of things in life, ultimately, it comes down to an individual choice.”

WHP hopes to remind drivers to leave enough travel time so they don’t have to speed, and to think of the risk to themselves, their passengers and others on the road when not obeying speed limits.

In a release Monday, WHP provided proof of drivers caught going 135, 129 and 123 mph on Wyoming Highways. Wagener said those are extreme examples, and most high speeding targeted by this campaign comes in closer to 100 mph.