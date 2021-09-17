Fifty-one cases of COVID-19 found in Wyoming prison staff, inmates this week

Fifty-one cases of COVID-19 were found in Wyoming prisons this week, the Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday.

The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk, one of the state's smallest facilities, led in cases with 18 total, with 10 of those among staff members.

The prison currently houses 229 people.

Wyoming's largest-capacity prison, the state penitentiary in Rawlins, reported 16 positive test results this week, equally split among inmates and staff. In Torrington, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution found 11 cases — five of them in employees.

Cases of coronavirus in the state's prisons, which surged along with the rest of the state over the winter, had been declining during the summer months before beginning to rise again in July. During the surge, the Women's Center was the only facility to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19.

Low rates of staff vaccinations, WDOC spokesperson Paul Martin said in August, led to a slight uptick in cases found in facility employees. At the end of last month, 58% of Wyoming inmates were fully vaccinated, compared to 38% of staff.