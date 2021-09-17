Fifty-one cases of COVID-19 found in Wyoming prison staff, inmates this week

Fifty-one cases of COVID-19 were found in Wyoming prisons this week, the Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday.
The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk, one of the state's smallest facilities, led in cases with 18 total, with 10 of those among staff members.
The prison currently houses 229 people.
Wyoming's largest-capacity prison, the state penitentiary in Rawlins, reported 16 positive test results this week, equally split among inmates and staff. In Torrington, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution found 11 cases — five of them in employees.
Cases of coronavirus in the state's prisons, which surged along with the rest of the state over the winter, had been declining during the summer months before beginning to rise again in July. During the surge, the Women's Center was the only facility to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19.
Low rates of staff vaccinations, WDOC spokesperson Paul Martin said in August, led to a slight uptick in cases found in facility employees. At the end of last month, 58% of Wyoming inmates were fully vaccinated, compared to 38% of staff.
The percentage of inmates who've been fully inoculated against the virus has fallen slightly since late July, when WDOC reported 64% of prison residents had been fully vaccinated. Martin said this week that decline comes from inmates entering the system (who may not have gotten their shots) or leaving it after being vaccinated.
The most recent round of testing also found two inmate cases at the Wyoming Honor Farm and four among staff at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp.
Last week, 28 total cases of COVID-19 were found in WDOC prisons. The round of testing before that found 14 positives.
Three inmates have died from COVID-related illnesses since the pandemic began in March 2020. None of those deaths have occurred recently.
