Final cull: Exotic goat herd trimmed by 43 in Teton Park

The going was grueling, Schmid recalled.

“In the bottoms working up toward the peaks it was so brushy that I think half the time we weren’t even on the ground,” he said. “We were walking up on top of branches that we pushed our way through to get up to the goats. It was a physically demanding hunt, probably the most physically demanding I have been on.”

Not every volunteer hunter shared such success. Through five weeks of the six-week operation, 90 hunters put in a combined 4,523 hours in pursuit of the Tetons’ mountain goats, Nash said. Many teams saw goats but could not get to them and walked away empty-handed. The helicopter operation, in contrast, lasted just four hours and killed nearly as many goats.

Schmid has changed his stance on whether the park should finish its goat eradication plans using the more efficient method. He praised the ground-based citizen cull and dubbed it a success.

“We were all very surprised at how well the Park Service laid it out,” Schmid said. “They’ve done what the public asked, and they gave us the opportunity.

“If eradication as quick as possible is the endgame — which I believe it is — I fully expect them to go back in and clean the rest of them up with aerial gunners,” he said. “If that’s the choice, I would support that.”

