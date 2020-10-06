Final permit for Moneta Divide oil and gas project places limits on discharged water

Wyoming environmental regulators elected to deny an energy company’s request to discharge higher volumes of produced water from a controversial oil and gas project proposed for the Moneta Divide on Friday.
Aethon Energy Operating LLC applied to install over 4,000 new wells throughout a checkerboard of private, state and federal land about 40 miles east of Riverton. In its effort to increase drilling at the site, the energy company also asked for approval from the state to dispose 400% more water a day, compared to an existing permit limit.
But the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality ultimately chose to retain the previous discharge water cap in the final permit renewed on Friday, due to the lack of a functioning water treatment unit at the site.
The final permit effectively blocks the company’s request to release higher volumes of wastewater when it expands operations at the Moneta Divide. The Department of Environmental Quality’s stipulations limit the amount of waste water the facility can discard in the Alkali Creek to around 2 million gallons per day. To protect nearby water resources, it will also impose routine water sampling and other requirements to prevent pollutants, like BTEX, or maintenance chemicals and hydraulic fracturing fluids from contaminating nearby waterways. The discharged water’s salt load can also not exceed 908 tons per month.
Despite the restrictions, Aethon Energy still has other options for pitching its produced water. It can still explore the possibility of underground injection, evaporation pits or land application.
Aethon Energy has already been discarding produced water into Alkali Creek, which is a tributary of Badwater Creek. The creek is about 40 miles upstream from Boysen Reservoir on the Wind River. Given the proximity to multiple waterways, the company’s initial request to expand operations and dump more water was met with widespread protest from conservationists and nearby landowners. Many feared the contaminants in the briny water would pollute the creeks or eventually flow into the reservoir.
A letter, obtained by conservation groups through a public records request, revealed the company violated its existing permit by contaminating the nearby Alkali and Badwater creeks. The Department of Environmental Quality found black sediment deposits, foam and oil accumulation in the creeks, according to the Dec. 17 letter.
When produced water bubbles up to the surface with oil, it’s brackish and no longer clean. It’s loaded with salts, minerals and metals, not to mention highly insoluble man-made chemicals needed for fracking. (The minerals and metals build up over years and years in underground formations.)
Some groups have called for the full rejection of the permit renewal request because of these outstanding violations. Though it acknowledged these violations had occurred, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality maintained that the outstanding violations did not prohibit the permit from renewed.
“The permittee is working in good faith with (Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality) to correct outstanding water quality issues, and the permittee has substantially complied with all terms and conditions of the expiring permit,” the agency stated. The companies have four years to issue corrective measures and bring chloride levels from the facility’s outfalls into compliance with the state’s chloride standard.
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group, is still reviewing the final permit issued by environmental regulators Friday. But Jill Morrison, the group’s executive director, said she still has concerns about potential threats to fresh water resources, not to mention the company’s past violations.
“We do not want to pollute our fresh waters,” Morrison said. “Oil and gas needs to clean up their produced water and not contaminate fresh water. We cannot afford that.”
Deterrent to drilling
When the state issued its draft permit for the company back in January, some residents criticized environmental regulators’ decision to impose these additional restrictions on the oil and gas company, noting it stifled economic activity for local communities. The company had initially planned an ambitious expansion. The project would produce 254 million barrels of oil and over 18 trillion cubic feet of natural gas over the project’s estimated 65-year lifespan.
Others said the limits placed on pollutant levels, including chemicals like chloride or sulfide, were too restrictive and unnecessary. The conditions could lead the oil and gas firm to determine additional development at the site was not worthwhile and halt the project. Other landowners in the area welcomed the repurposing of discharged water for livestock and agricultural purposes.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality responded to the comments, justifying its decision to impose restrictions on the quality of the discharged water.
“The intent of this permit is not to restrict drilling, but to prevent adverse water quality impacts to the receiving waters,” the agency stated. “Surface discharge is one water management option for this facility. In addition, the operator can pursue underground injection, evaporation pits, and/or land application of the produced water.”
“Overall, the conditions in the permit reflect necessary updates to address instream water quality standards of the receiving waters,” it added.
The final state permit comes just months after the Bureau of Land Management finished its environmental review of the closely watched Moneta Divide project. Though the company now has both federal and state approval to pursue the Moneta Divide oil and gas project, questions remain over the next steps.
Oil and gas markets have dramatically changed since the project was initially proposed in 2012. Many oil and gas operators, including Aethon Energy, have laid off workers this year. The state’s low rig count has barely budged for months.
Though the company told the Star-Tribune in August it did not anticipate moving ahead with the project anytime soon, the developer declined to provide any additional on Tuesday.
“Aethon Energy is evaluating the new permit requirements and is committed to working with the (Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality) to meet these for the continued protection of the environment,” a spokeswoman for the company said.
