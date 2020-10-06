Final permit for Moneta Divide oil and gas project places limits on discharged water

Some groups have called for the full rejection of the permit renewal request because of these outstanding violations. Though it acknowledged these violations had occurred, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality maintained that the outstanding violations did not prohibit the permit from renewed.

“The permittee is working in good faith with (Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality) to correct outstanding water quality issues, and the permittee has substantially complied with all terms and conditions of the expiring permit,” the agency stated. The companies have four years to issue corrective measures and bring chloride levels from the facility’s outfalls into compliance with the state’s chloride standard.

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group, is still reviewing the final permit issued by environmental regulators Friday. But Jill Morrison, the group’s executive director, said she still has concerns about potential threats to fresh water resources, not to mention the company’s past violations.

“We do not want to pollute our fresh waters,” Morrison said. “Oil and gas needs to clean up their produced water and not contaminate fresh water. We cannot afford that.”

Deterrent to drilling