Final UW academic restructuring plan would delay some elements until 2023

The reorganization of several University of Wyoming academic programs would be delayed until 2023, under the school's finalized academic restructuring proposal, which is set to be presented to the UW Board of Trustees later this month.

The final proposal, which the school announced Friday, would reorganize the College of Education, eliminate four low-enrollment graduate degree programs and move or consolidate several academic programs, according to the school. Those changes would go into effect July 1.

But other academic changes would wait until July 2023, according to the latest iteration of the plan. They include:

the movement of several academic departments from the College of Arts and Sciences; and

the restructuring of the College of Engineering and Applied Science and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“After careful consideration of the feedback that we have received from faculty, students, staff and stakeholders, I believe additional time is needed for consideration of how best to implement the major reorganization of the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Engineering and Applied Science,” Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman said in a statement. “I plan to engage in a robust discussion over the next year to carefully consider optimal alignments while minimizing unintended negative consequences of restructuring."

Carman has led the restructuring efforts since joining the university this summer. The process has included getting input from students, staff and faculty at the school.

The proposal is set to be considered by the Board of Trustees on Nov. 17-19.

School officials in July announced plans for sweeping changes at the state's lone, four-year public university. The reorganization, along with layoffs and cuts elsewhere, is designed to save UW more than $13 million.

"We must consider where we are headed at the same time we make changes to budgets of our various units in response to reductions in recent years,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement.

Seidel has spoken repeatedly of the university's need to pivot, asserting the status quo isn't an option for the institution.

