Finality of the season comes with mixed emotions for Cowgirls

With the Cowgirls’ season-ending loss still just minutes old late Monday night, Wyoming forward Alba Sanchez Ramos was asked if she felt more joy that the Cowgirls had made it this far or disappointment that the journey was over.

Ramos quickly split the difference with some perspective.

"Obviously I want to win. I didn’t come here to lose,” she said. “But it is what it is. I’m very happy. I’m very proud of my team because nobody expected us to come out here, play like this and make it to the NCAAs. So it’s kind of both."

UW’s hopes of continuing its historic postseason run were dashed in a 21-point loss to UCLA in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Cowgirls took solace in the fact that they were even taking part in an unusual tournament in the most unusual of seasons in the first place. Ramos alluded to the week-long experience in San Antonio and the surrounding areas amid the coronavirus pandemic, which consisted of all members of UW’s traveling party largely being holed up in their hotel when the team wasn’t practicing.