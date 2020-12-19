Finder of Fenn treasure identified, but skeptics remain unconvinced; location remains a mystery

To this day, Andersen claims the treasure was hidden in New Mexico and has filed for an injunction barring the Fenn estate from dispersing the treasure.

“It appears that [Stuef is] just another fake. You know, part of the comedy of the end,” she said in a Wednesday interview.

“If they’re planning on doing something fun, like a movie or book, they shouldn’t. They’re upsetting the people. They’re getting angry at this delay,” she said, adding, “If it was found in Wyoming, why was I jerked around for two years to search this area?”

Andersen has been searching in New Mexico since 2018 and says she was in contact with Fenn. She said he hinted she was on the right track in clues left in his scrapbooks and online messages. Andersen also claims there are mistakes in Fenn’s book and that when the case comes to trial, searchers will be very surprised.

She said the lawsuit would have been unnecessary if Fenn or the family would have pulled her in for a private conversation and “finally admit that I have the right spot and that you’re just pranking everybody else.”