 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire burning in Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming
View Comments
breaking top story

Fire burning in Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

 Iniciweb

A new fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming. 

The Mullen Fire has so far burned about 200 acres in the Savage Run Wilderness southwest of Laramie, according to a federal firefighting database.

Fire crews are being assisted by air tankers and helicopters in fighting the blaze, which ignited Thursday and grew quickly, according to the forest service.

The public is advised to avoid entering the wilderness as well as the Pickaroon area and Forest Road 512. Anyone camping and hunting in the area is being asked to leave, and authorities are working to evacuate people from the area. 

There is a high probability for fire growth in the area Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne said.  

"Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts should leave the area as this is rugged terrain with plenty of available fuels to burn," the agency wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

View Comments
0
0
0
4
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News