Fire burning in Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming.

The Mullen Fire has so far burned about 200 acres in the Savage Run Wilderness southwest of Laramie, according to a federal firefighting database.

Fire crews are being assisted by air tankers and helicopters in fighting the blaze, which ignited Thursday and grew quickly, according to the forest service.

The public is advised to avoid entering the wilderness as well as the Pickaroon area and Forest Road 512. Anyone camping and hunting in the area is being asked to leave, and authorities are working to evacuate people from the area.

There is a high probability for fire growth in the area Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne said.

"Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts should leave the area as this is rugged terrain with plenty of available fuels to burn," the agency wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.