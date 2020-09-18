Fire burning in Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming

A new fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming.
The Mullen Fire has so far burned about 200 acres in the Savage Run Wilderness southwest of Laramie, according to a federal firefighting database.
Fire crews are being assisted by air tankers and helicopters in fighting the blaze, which ignited Thursday and grew quickly, according to the forest service.
The public is advised to avoid entering the wilderness as well as the Pickaroon area and Forest Road 512. Anyone camping and hunting in the area is being asked to leave, and authorities are working to evacuate people from the area.
USFS staff, @WGFD wardens, & @AlbanyCounty are assisting w-evacuations of Rambler & Rob Roy areas. #MullenFire_WY has high potential for growth over next couple days, #MedicineBow NF— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 18, 2020
There is a high probability for fire growth in the area Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne said.
"Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts should leave the area as this is rugged terrain with plenty of available fuels to burn," the agency wrote in a tweet.
High probability for fire growth in this area today and Saturday with Red Flag Warning today and Fire Weather Watch for Saturday. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts should leave the area as this is rugged terrain with plenty of available fuels to burn. #wywx https://t.co/eSGcUFcKrj— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) September 18, 2020
The cause of the fire is unknown.
