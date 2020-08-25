 Skip to main content
Fire burning in Yellowstone grows to 763 acres
breaking

Fire burning in Yellowstone grows to 763 acres

Wildfire

A fire burning in Yellowstone National Park has grown to 763 acres, the park reported Tuesday. 

The Lone Star Fire began Saturday afternoon after a week of heavy lightning activity, the park said. It's burning roughly 3 miles southwest of Old Faithful.

An infrared flight on Monday night determine the fire had grown another 100 acres. No part of it has been contained.

Crews focused Tuesday on developing fire protection plans for developed areas.

All entrances to the park remain open, as is Old Faithful and West Thumb Geyser Basin. However, the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is closed due to the fire, as are many trails leading to Shoshone Lake and Long Star Geyser.

Thirty-eight people are working the fire, which is burning in lodgepole, spruce and fir.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

