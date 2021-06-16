 Skip to main content
Fire burning near northeast Wyoming town of Pine Haven
Fire burning near northeast Wyoming town of Pine Haven

Pine Haven fire

A fire burned Wednesday near the community of Pine Haven in northeastern Wyoming.

 Crook County Emergency Management

A wildfire burned close to the northeast Wyoming town of Pine Haven on Wednesday.

The fire was around 100 acres and close to buildings in the area, said Wyoming State Forester Bill Crasper. However, Crasper said he hadn't heard of any structures being destroyed or mandatory evacuations. 

"It's still at the point where everyone is trying to get here and get a situational awareness of what's going on," Crasper said shortly after 5 p.m.

Firefighters on the ground were being assisted by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping water on the blaze.

Pine Haven is beside Keyhole Reservoir, meaning firefighters have a water supply close by, Crasper noted.

Photos posted to Facebook from people living in the area showed heavy smoke rising from near the community. 

Wyoming's wildfire season has gotten off to an active and early start, spurred by record high temperatures, dry conditions and high winds.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

