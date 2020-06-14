Fire burning west of Cody now at nearly 600 acres

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire burning about 30 miles west of Cody has grown to nearly 600 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said Sunday morning.

The Lost Creek Fire was fire reported just before 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Shoshone National Forest. It is burning south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20.

On Saturday, the fire was estimated at 250 acres. Early Sunday morning, a post on the Shoshone National Forest Facebook page put the size of the fire at 591 acres.

Authorities have evacuated Bill Cody Ranch and Romrock Dude Ranch.

Multiple fire crews are on scene including those with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Park County Fire.

Nearly 90 personnel were working the fire as of Sunday morning. They are expected to contend with high winds in the area.

