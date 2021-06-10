Fire growing rapidly in eastern Wyoming

A fire burning in northeastern Wyoming has charred between 600 to 800 acres and is growing, authorities say.

The Skull Creek Fire is burning six miles north of Osage in rural Weston County. The blaze is just east of the Sundown Trail subdivision, where pre-evacuation orders were put into effect, according to a Facebook post from the Weston County Fire Protection District.

"The fire grew rapidly due to dry fuels, hot temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions," the district wrote in its post.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the area today, signifying hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

More than 40 firefighters are working the blaze, along 19 engines, four bulldozers and four water tenders.

