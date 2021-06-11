Fire grows in northeastern Wyoming; crews battle second blaze near Buffalo

A fire burning in northeastern Wyoming has grown to roughly 1,000 acres, authorities say.

Crews battling the wildfire are working amid windy conditions, including gusts that reached 60 mph, according to the Weston County Emergency Management Office.

Lightning ignited the fire on Wednesday roughly six miles northwest of Osage. As of Thursday evening, it was 30% contained.

The fire prompted a pre-evacuation notice for the Sundown Trails subdivision, according to a post on the emergency management office's Facebook page. No roads had been closed as of Thursday evening.

More than 40 firefighters were working the blaze, along with engines, water trucks and bulldozers.

The fire was one of several burning across Wyoming amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

In Johnson County, fire crews were working to contain the Robinson Fire, which was burning about 20 miles south of Buffalo. The fire had burned roughly 100 to 150 acres as of Thursday evening. Crews had mostly surrounded it with hand-cut fire lines, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman David Mosley, whose update was posted on the Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page.