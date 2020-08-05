Fire in southwest Wyoming grows to 6,500 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire burning south of Rock Springs has grown to 6,500 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Ground crews and aircraft continue to fight the Richard Mountain Fire, which began Tuesday. However, the blaze so far is not contained, the bureau reported in a Tuesday evening statement.

Weather continues to cause problems for firefighters, the bureau's statement said. The area was under a red flag warning on Tuesday due to high temperatures and gusty winds.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 89 degrees in Rock Springs on Wednesday. Winds were expected to be light.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures have been lost. However, the bureau says there is concern over oil and gas infrastructure east of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

