Fire near Buffalo grows to 600 acres

A fire near Buffalo has quadrupled in size to 600 acres as it burns in near vertical terrain, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming.

The fire burned into Robinson Canyon and the surrounding foothills amid high winds on Thursday night, a BLM press release states. Due to the Robinson Fire's spread and increasing number of people working the blaze — now estimated at roughly 200 — authorities have upgraded their response.

“Our initial response crews have been giving a monumental effort in their fight of this fire as it is in almost vertical terrain that is extremely taxing to work with,” Zeb McWilliams, BLM Fire Response and Federal Incident Commander for the fire, said in a statement. “Bringing in the Type 2 team shows just how technical a response this is and how we continue to need the best support for our ground crews available.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new management team was expected to arrive Friday and Saturday. They will augment the crews from Wyoming, Colorado and Montana who are already working to contain the blaze.

There are no immediate dangers to existing buildings or homes, and no evacuations have been ordered, according to the BLM.