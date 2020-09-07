Fire near Jackson prompts evacuations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flames danced in the darkness behind Dave Wilkins’ head Sunday as he told a crowd of displaced residents that they weren’t going to be returning home on Sunday night.

Wilkins, the incident commander of the Swinging Bridge Fire, otherwise had mostly good news for the several dozen people who circled him in the parking lot of Munger Mountain Elementary School. The wildfire, last estimated at 80 acres, was zero percent contained, but a robust team of firefighters would be working through the night to knock down flames, build fire lines and get people home as quickly as possible.

“We made a lot of good progress,” Wilkins told the residents, who had been evacuated from the Game Creek, Squaw Creek and Porcupine Creek subdivisions, as well as a smattering of homes along Old Henry’s Road. “We did not have any structures lost here today. We were very successful with suppression efforts.”

That didn’t mean that firefighters had crossed the finish line.

“We do have hazards still on the fire, absolutely,” said Wilkins, the North Zone Assistant Fire Management Officer for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. “We have power lines that were affected, we have rough terrain, and we still have open fire along the edge.”