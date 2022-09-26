 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire restrictions lifted in forests
LARAMIE (WNE) — Fire restrictions on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland were removed on Friday.

The restrictions were lifted because of increased fuel moisture and favorable weather forecasts for reduced wildfire potential as per a news release.

The areas include national forest and grassland in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston counties in Wyoming.

Large wildfire activity has been less substantial this year compared to previous recent years; however, late-season fires have become more common in the Rocky Mountain region.

Hunters, campers, and all other forest visitors should exercise caution to reduce wildfire risk. Campfire safety best practices include making sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended.

Even relatively small warming fires should be completely out before campers leave the site.

