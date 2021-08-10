Fire season, pandemic travel contribute to fuel shortage

“Other states are having difficulty with fuel supplies and it is of the utmost importance for those fuel supplies to be available in Wyoming,” Reed said. “It really is more critical for the air services involved and the distances to travel for forestry. It was the appropriate move that Gov. Gordon took to ensure those services are out there.”

Crapser said his office has been working closely with the interagency fire community and the state’s aviation contractors to monitor the situation. The Wyoming State Forestry Division has a helicopter and two single engineer tankers under contract.

“Both of those contractors have fuel trucks, so they have some of their own fuel, but they still have to buy it from the airports when they need it,” he said.

As far as the larger interagency fire community, Crapser said many agencies have been making sure the airports they fly in and out of have fuel for their heavy helicopters and the big air tankers.

“It is a joint effort for everyone, with the governor’s executive order and all that WYDOT is doing, to make sure there is fuel,” he said. “I think it is going to even out. Where it would be a problem would be if there was a lot of activity at a very small airport, and you could stretch that fuel supply very tight pretty quick.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0