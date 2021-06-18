 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire that destroyed Pine Haven home 'unintentionally human caused'
0 Comments
breaking top story

Fire that destroyed Pine Haven home 'unintentionally human caused'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pine Haven Fire

Crews work the Pine Haven Fire, which destroyed one home, two campers and an outbuilding. 

 Courtesy

A wildfire that destroyed a home on the edge of Pine Haven was likely unintentionally human caused, authorities said.

That cause was determined by eliminating other possible reasons for the blaze, explained Melanie Wilmer, a spokeswoman for the firefighting effort.

"What this means is that there is no evidence of a lightning strike or arson," she wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. "There are no tracks of any kind, nothing malicious or foul play indicated at the point of origin. Scenarios like this usually are a spark from a blade on a rock, ash from a cigarette/campfires, etc.

"All natural causes such as lightning, reflections, etc. have an indicator, this fire did not so therefore the only remaining cause is human caused," she added. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire ignited Wednesday afternoon in northeast Wyoming. Along with the home, it destroyed an outbuilding and two campers. It temporarily closed roads and prompted evacuations.

The blaze was contained Thursday after charring 103 acres. Mop-up operations were expected to continue through Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Wind Creek Campground at nearby Keyhole State Park will remain closed until further notice.

The Pine Haven fire was one of several that burned in Wyoming this week amid hot, dry and windy conditions. Among the most notable was the Robinson Fire, which has blackened 1,038 acres about 20 miles south of Buffalo.

As of Friday, the lightning-caused fire was 64% contained. But that's the highest level that could be achieved due to the terrain. The fire's northern edge is holding along the edge of the cliff band and the bottom of Robinson Canyon. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Giant Arc’ of galaxies raises questions about the Cosmological Principle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News