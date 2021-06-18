Fire that destroyed Pine Haven home 'unintentionally human caused'

A wildfire that destroyed a home on the edge of Pine Haven was likely unintentionally human caused, authorities said.

That cause was determined by eliminating other possible reasons for the blaze, explained Melanie Wilmer, a spokeswoman for the firefighting effort.

"What this means is that there is no evidence of a lightning strike or arson," she wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. "There are no tracks of any kind, nothing malicious or foul play indicated at the point of origin. Scenarios like this usually are a spark from a blade on a rock, ash from a cigarette/campfires, etc.

"All natural causes such as lightning, reflections, etc. have an indicator, this fire did not so therefore the only remaining cause is human caused," she added.

The fire ignited Wednesday afternoon in northeast Wyoming. Along with the home, it destroyed an outbuilding and two campers. It temporarily closed roads and prompted evacuations.

The blaze was contained Thursday after charring 103 acres. Mop-up operations were expected to continue through Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Wind Creek Campground at nearby Keyhole State Park will remain closed until further notice.