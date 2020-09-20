Fire west of Laramie swells to 10,000 acres, threatens cabins

A fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie has swelled to 10,000 acres and prompted multiple evacuations.
The Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone areas have all been evacuated due to the Mullen Fire, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted Sunday morning.
On Saturday afternoon, the fire had moved to within a mile of 25 summer cabins near Rob Roy Reservoir, Gordon wrote in a separate tweet.
The Mullen Fire has grown quickly since it ignited Thursday. On Friday, it increased to 644 acres. By Saturday, that number had risen to 7,500.
"This is a major fire, folks," the Medicine Bow National Forest posted in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.
Aerial view from this afternoon of #MullenFire_WY approaching Rob Roy Reservoir. This is a major fire folks. Larger area closure coming for #MedicineBow NF. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/QMUzKLKJSt— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 19, 2020
Strong and shifting winds prompted crews on Saturday to pull back firefighting resources for safety reasons, authorities said. Those conditions also prompted officials to pull aerial resources from the fire.
In response to "extreme fire behavior," authorities issued a closure order that covered much of the southern Snowy Range in Albany and Carbon counties, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Mullen Fire on the Medicine Bow NF is now estimated at more than 10,000 acres. The Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone areas have been evacuated.— Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 20, 2020
Following extreme fire behavior, much of the southern Snowy Range in Albany and Carbon Counties are currently under a closure order. pic.twitter.com/5K1mXX6ccT
Authorities have directed campers and hunters to stay out of the area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!