 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire west of Laramie swells to 10,000 acres, threatens cabins
View Comments
breaking top story

Fire west of Laramie swells to 10,000 acres, threatens cabins

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire has grown to 7,500 acres.

 Gov. Mark Gordon Twitter

A fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie has swelled to 10,000 acres and prompted multiple evacuations.

The Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone areas have all been evacuated due to the Mullen Fire, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted Sunday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, the fire had moved to within a mile of 25 summer cabins near Rob Roy Reservoir, Gordon wrote in a separate tweet.  

The Mullen Fire has grown quickly since it ignited Thursday. On Friday, it increased to 644 acres. By Saturday, that number had risen to 7,500. 

"This is a major fire, folks," the Medicine Bow National Forest posted in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. 

Strong and shifting winds prompted crews on Saturday to pull back firefighting resources for safety reasons, authorities said. Those conditions also prompted officials to pull aerial resources from the fire.

In response to "extreme fire behavior," authorities issued a closure order that covered much of the southern Snowy Range in Albany and Carbon counties, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Authorities have directed campers and hunters to stay out of the area.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News