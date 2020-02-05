Firearms seized from Sheridan County man convicted of game violation

The hearing fell to district court because the total value of the weapons exceeds $1,000. The value of the weapons, scopes and ammunition totals between $1,525 and $2,425, based on Blue Book of Gun Values, according to court documents.

The WGFD initially seized the weapons when they executed a search warrant on Lambdin’s property. Lambdin asked the court to consider allowing the revolver to be given as a gift to a friend, who he said he hadn’t been in contact with since his arrest.

Judge John Fenn said he wasn’t willing to postpone the proceedings to track down an individual and arrange for a transfer of ownership — once the weapon is the property of WGFD, they can’t just give it away, he said. Shorma agreed to contact Lambdin’s friend to inform him if and when the firearm will be put up for auction or sold through a licensed dealer.

As a convicted felon, Lambdin is no longer permitted to legally possess a firearm. Shorma said the WGFD regularly confiscates or obtains weapons through evidence for wildlife violations, more often than other law enforcement agencies because of the nature of the crimes the WGFD encounters.

Firearms obtained from every region in the state are kept in a secure weapons vault in Casper while cases are ongoing. Shorma said WGFD occasionally has use for confiscated weapons for hunter safety classes but more often, the guns are traded or sold for a useful alternative — like game warden duty weapons. The weapons are tracked by serial number as they move around, Shorma said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0