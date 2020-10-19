Firefighters 'dramatically' increase containment of Mullen Fire

The majority of the Mullen Fire burning in southeastern Wyoming has been contained.

Crews have contained 69% of the blaze, nearly doubling the wildfire's containment over the weekend.

"As you can see on our map, a lot more area is now outlined in black, and that denotes our containment," Jon Wallace, operations section chief of the Southern Area Blue Team, explained during a virtual update provided Monday morning. "Our containment is increasing pretty dramatically."

Containment refers to when firefighters install control lines around the periphery of a fire to stop it from spreading and burning more acreage. Over the course of nearly five weeks, the Mullen Fire has grown to envelop 176,854 acres of land, becoming the largest fire in the state's recent history.

But the wildfire has significantly slowed in recent days, thanks in part to sustained precipitation and cooler temperatures. Wallace said crews are still monitoring some hot spots in the interior of fire. But overall, the fire is under control.

On Monday, firefighters continued to clean up and prepare sites for returning residents, who will likely be able to return to their properties soon.

