Firefighters 'dramatically' increase containment of Mullen Fire

The majority of the Mullen Fire burning in southeastern Wyoming has been contained.
Crews have contained 69% of the blaze, nearly doubling the wildfire's containment over the weekend.
"As you can see on our map, a lot more area is now outlined in black, and that denotes our containment," Jon Wallace, operations section chief of the Southern Area Blue Team, explained during a virtual update provided Monday morning. "Our containment is increasing pretty dramatically."
Containment refers to when firefighters install control lines around the periphery of a fire to stop it from spreading and burning more acreage. Over the course of nearly five weeks, the Mullen Fire has grown to envelop 176,854 acres of land, becoming the largest fire in the state's recent history.
But the wildfire has significantly slowed in recent days, thanks in part to sustained precipitation and cooler temperatures. Wallace said crews are still monitoring some hot spots in the interior of fire. But overall, the fire is under control.
On Monday, firefighters continued to clean up and prepare sites for returning residents, who will likely be able to return to their properties soon.
The fire began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. About 818 firefighters and personnel are currently assigned to fight the fire.
A long stretch of dry, warm and windy weather initially made containing the fire challenging. The fire spread rapidly across the national forest’s rugged terrain, devouring the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees throughout the national forest.
Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On Sept. 30, the fire jumped across the stte’s border into Colorado. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in the path of the interstate fire.
As of Sunday evening, the fire has damaged 66 structures.
Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire — the largest wildfire in the Colorado's history — continued to burn over 203,000 acres just south of the Mullen Fire.
