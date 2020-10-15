Firefighters keep Mullen Fire contained and seek refuge in impromptu basecamp

Despite high winds, the Mullen Fire burning throughout Wyoming's Medicine Bow National Forest did not significantly spread on Wednesday. Crews managed to keep the wildfire 34% contained.
"The name of the game today is repair work," Michael Williams, public information officer with the Southern Area Blue Team said in a virtual update on Thursday morning. "We got through the wind event relatively unscathed, with not a lot of movement in the fire."
But Wednesday's fierce wind speeds did stoke the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado, roughly 25 miles south of the Mullen Fire. Winds reached over 70 mph in parts of the region. That fire grew by 45 square miles on Wednesday, becoming the largest wildfire in Colorado's state history.
"It's not just a windy day by fire fighting standards, it's a windy day by Wyoming standards," Dan Borsum, incident meteorologist, said of Wednesday's conditions.
The wildfire has become the largest in Wyoming’s recent history and began three weeks ago in the national forest. It has burned through 176,371 acres, as of Thursday morning.
Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
At its longest stretch, the Mullen Fire spans roughly 25 miles north to south and 23 miles east to west. The fire has forced hundreds of Wyoming residents in Carbon and Albany counties to evacuate. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in the path of the interstate fire, including including Albany, Keystone, Miller Lake, Fox Park and Foxborough.
As of this week, the fire has destroyed 65 structures and forced some 1,440 people to evacuate.
The area north of Albany, a town of less than 100 people, continues to see some fire activity, and teams are working to ensure structure protections stay in place there.
But authorities said the situation was well under control. Recent snowfall has helped stop the spread of the fire in the northern reaches of the blaze, and the southern parts of the fire remain contained too.
A long fire season
As conditions become windier and colder, the University of Wyoming stepped up to transform its Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena into a command center and basecamp for some of the firefighters. Organizers called it a "small firefighting city." The university’s Research and Extension Center facilities located west of Laramie have also been adapted to host firefighters' tents and provide them with essentials to keep battling the fire day in and day out.
“Those guys are genuinely grateful for the ability to get in out of the wind and cold they were facing at Sodergreen, the previous basecamp site,” said Bill Mai, UW’s deputy vice president for administration.
A sustained stretch of dry and windy weather over the past month has made containing the fire extremely difficult for crews. The fire spread across the national forest’s rugged terrain, burning through the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees in the national forest. Now, as the fire season extends well into October, crews must battle colder temperatures and snow too.
“They are fighting a fire that threatens so many homes and structures, and all of the associated infrastructure, in some pretty unforgiving terrain,” Mai continued. “This situation really has asked a lot of what has to be some pretty weary folks. The fact that UW could have a role in making their burden a little lighter by providing some weather relief really has recruited a completely new cadre of Cowboys into our fold."
About 1,079 firefighters are currently assigned to fight the fire.
