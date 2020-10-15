Firefighters keep Mullen Fire contained and seek refuge in impromptu basecamp

Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At its longest stretch, the Mullen Fire spans roughly 25 miles north to south and 23 miles east to west. The fire has forced hundreds of Wyoming residents in Carbon and Albany counties to evacuate. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in the path of the interstate fire, including including Albany, Keystone, Miller Lake, Fox Park and Foxborough.

As of this week, the fire has destroyed 65 structures and forced some 1,440 people to evacuate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The area north of Albany, a town of less than 100 people, continues to see some fire activity, and teams are working to ensure structure protections stay in place there.

But authorities said the situation was well under control. Recent snowfall has helped stop the spread of the fire in the northern reaches of the blaze, and the southern parts of the fire remain contained too.

A long fire season