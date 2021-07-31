 Skip to main content
Firefighters make gains amid cooler temperatures in Wyoming
Firefighters make gains amid cooler temperatures in Wyoming

  • Updated
Crater Ridge Fire

The Crater Ridge Fire is seen from the air on July 23. The blaze is burning northeast of Lovell. 

 Ellen Gerst

On the heels of a cold front that dropped temperatures around Wyoming, firefighters have gained ground on multiple wildland blazes burning across the state.

In northeast Wyoming, the Deer Creek 2 Fire is 50% contained, with no new growth on the fire, according to the latest update from authorities. Most of the resources that were devoted to the blaze, which began Monday when a coal seam ignited the surrounding vegetation, have been demobilized.

Crews plan to continue monitoring the activity inside the fire’s perimeter while conducting mop up operations and patrolling for hot spots, the update states.

No structures have been lost in the fire, which has charred 5,300 acres in Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Nor have any evacuations been issued.

Meanwhile, minimal fire activity was expected Saturday on the Crater Ridge Fire, which is burning northeast of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest. Firefighters there planned to continue constructing fire lines to contain the blaze.

That fire has burned nearly 700 acres of heavy timber. Authorities say it was ignited by a lightning strike.

In western Wyoming, the Shale Creek Fire is 80% contained. That fire ignited July 16 in the Bridger-Teton National forest north of Kemmerer.

A second blaze is also burning in the Bridger-Teton: the Soda Lake Fire. As of Saturday, it had burned nearly 100 acres and was 5% contained. Its cause is not yet unknown.

The fire season has been active across the West, with blazes touching off amid drought conditions and high temperatures. On Tuesday, what became the largest fire of the year in Montana ignited near Hardin, about 50 minutes north of the Wyoming border. It grew quickly to 66,000 acres, but has not expanded much beyond that since Wednesday evening.

The fires continue to produce a smoky haze over parts of Wyoming and West. Air quality that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups was reported in northeastern Wyoming, according to federal data.

