Firefighters make gains amid cooler temperatures in Wyoming

On the heels of a cold front that dropped temperatures around Wyoming, firefighters have gained ground on multiple wildland blazes burning across the state.

In northeast Wyoming, the Deer Creek 2 Fire is 50% contained, with no new growth on the fire, according to the latest update from authorities. Most of the resources that were devoted to the blaze, which began Monday when a coal seam ignited the surrounding vegetation, have been demobilized.

Crews plan to continue monitoring the activity inside the fire’s perimeter while conducting mop up operations and patrolling for hot spots, the update states.

No structures have been lost in the fire, which has charred 5,300 acres in Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Nor have any evacuations been issued.

Meanwhile, minimal fire activity was expected Saturday on the Crater Ridge Fire, which is burning northeast of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest. Firefighters there planned to continue constructing fire lines to contain the blaze.

That fire has burned nearly 700 acres of heavy timber. Authorities say it was ignited by a lightning strike.

In western Wyoming, the Shale Creek Fire is 80% contained. That fire ignited July 16 in the Bridger-Teton National forest north of Kemmerer.