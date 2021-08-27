Firefighters make progress containing northern Wyoming blaze

Crews are making progress containing a wildfire that's been burning in the Bighorn National Forest since mid-July, according to the latest update from fire officials.

The Crater Ridge Fire is now 35% contained, the update, released Friday morning, states. That's up from 29% earlier in the week.

Crews were expected Friday to continuing attacking the fire on its north, northeast and south perimeters, the update states.

The Crater Ridge Fire, which is burning about 30 miles northeast of Lovell, grew in size this week to roughly 6,200 acres amid higher temperatures and drier conditions. But a cold front was expected to move into the area on Friday afternoon, dropping temperatures and bringing possible shows and thunderstorms. Gusty and erratic winds were expected.

Lightning is suspected of igniting the fire on July 17 just south of Wyoming's border with Montana. Since then, the fire has destroyed a cabin and small barn that were administered by the Forest Service.

As of Friday, 199 people were fighting the fire, including three hand crews and 12 engines. They were being assisted by multiple helicopters.