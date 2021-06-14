Firefighters use helicopters, strategic burns to fight blaze near Buffalo

Crews on Monday continued to fight a wildfire burning in rugged terrain south of Buffalo, using helicopters and strategic burns to try to contain the blaze.

The lightning-caused Robinson Fire has so far burned nearly 700 acres, according to the latest update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. Crews have contained 18% of the fire.

Firefighters were bracing for a more active fire on Monday thanks to increasing winds and temperatures that were supposed to reach nearly 100 degrees.

On Sunday, firefighters began a strategic burn operation along the fire's northwest perimeter, according to the update. The burn was designed to remove heavy fuels from steep, inaccessible terrain. If conditions allow for it, that operation was expected to continue into Monday.

Helicopters, meanwhile, will continue to drop water inside Robinson Canyon, which authorities say is the most difficult terrain in the area.

No buildings have been damaged so far. Crews have been assessing structures in the area to develop plans for protecting them if the fire advances. So far, about 80% of the structures have been assessed.

Smoke from the fire is expected to persist for an extended period.