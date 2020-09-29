Firefighters work to protect buildings as Mullen Fire reaches nearly 83,000 acres

A new infrared measurement of the Mullen Fire estimates it at nearly 83,000 acres, federal firefighting officials announced Tuesday morning.
While the wildfire spread about 5,000 acres between Monday and Tuesday, that rate of growth was considerably slower than over the weekend, when hot temperatures, low humidity and strong winds pushed the fire by as much as eight miles in a single day.
In a brief update posted Tuesday morning, officials working the Mullen Fire said crews worked overnight Monday to aggressively defend structures in the area.
Cooler weather and lighter winds on Monday meant more favorable conditions for firefighters, who are working in rugged terrain thick with dead trees. They were working to protect several small communities in the area include Keystone, Foxborough, Rambler and Centennial.
#MullenFire_WY air operations was back at work this morning. Pilots were eager to get back into the air, but first needed to de-ice their aircraft after last night’s freezing temperatures – a safety step not usually required on a summer wildfire. pic.twitter.com/q1kbV2Ulr6— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 28, 2020
More than 700 personnel are now working the fire. Firefighters on the ground have been assisted by a fleet of helicopters and airplanes.
The fire, which ignited Thursday, has no containment as of Tuesday morning. Officials had earlier listed containment at 2%, but revised that number downward on Monday night following the fire's growth over the weekend.
The #MullenFire_WY is now 80,279 acres, based on a recent infrared measurement. Containment as been reduced from 2% to 0% after the weekend's growth. View new acreage in the interactive StoryMap here: https://t.co/Vg6J3CTF6z— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 29, 2020
The spread potential for the fire remains high, and it is likely the fire will burn until a substantial rain or snow, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted on Tuesday morning.
The governor said no firm numbers were available yet on the number of structures lost to the blaze.
The Mullen Fire is now 82,649 acres and containment has been reduced to 0% after growth on the southwest flank last night. Spread potential remains high, and it is likely that this fire will continue to be active until a substantial season ending snow or rain event occurs. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ADT1qY99Ae— Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 29, 2020
The fire has prompted several evacuations and the closure of a large swath of forest west of Laramie.
Officials said last week they suspect the fire is human caused.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!