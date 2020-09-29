Firefighters work to protect buildings as Mullen Fire reaches nearly 83,000 acres

A new infrared measurement of the Mullen Fire estimates it at nearly 83,000 acres, federal firefighting officials announced Tuesday morning.

While the wildfire spread about 5,000 acres between Monday and Tuesday, that rate of growth was considerably slower than over the weekend, when hot temperatures, low humidity and strong winds pushed the fire by as much as eight miles in a single day.

In a brief update posted Tuesday morning, officials working the Mullen Fire said crews worked overnight Monday to aggressively defend structures in the area.

Cooler weather and lighter winds on Monday meant more favorable conditions for firefighters, who are working in rugged terrain thick with dead trees. They were working to protect several small communities in the area include Keystone, Foxborough, Rambler and Centennial.

More than 700 personnel are now working the fire. Firefighters on the ground have been assisted by a fleet of helicopters and airplanes.