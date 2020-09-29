 Skip to main content
Firefighters work to protect buildings as Mullen Fire reaches nearly 83,000 acres
Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire burns in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

 Justin Hawkins

A new infrared measurement of the Mullen Fire estimates it at nearly 83,000 acres, federal firefighting officials announced Tuesday morning. 

While the wildfire spread about 5,000 acres between Monday and Tuesday, that rate of growth was considerably slower than over the weekend, when hot temperatures, low humidity and strong winds pushed the fire by as much as eight miles in a single day.

In a brief update posted Tuesday morning, officials working the Mullen Fire said crews worked overnight Monday to aggressively defend structures in the area.

Cooler weather and lighter winds on Monday meant more favorable conditions for firefighters, who are working in rugged terrain thick with dead trees. They were working to protect several small communities in the area include Keystone, Foxborough, Rambler and Centennial.

More than 700 personnel are now working the fire. Firefighters on the ground have been assisted by a fleet of helicopters and airplanes. 

The fire, which ignited Thursday, has no containment as of Tuesday morning. Officials had earlier listed containment at 2%, but revised that number downward on Monday night following the fire's growth over the weekend.

The spread potential for the fire remains high, and it is likely the fire will burn until a substantial rain or snow, Gov. Mark Gordon tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The governor said no firm numbers were available yet on the number of structures lost to the blaze.

The fire has prompted several evacuations and the closure of a large swath of forest west of Laramie.

Officials said last week they suspect the fire is human caused.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

