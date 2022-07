Two fires were reported Sunday evening. The Casper Interagency Dispatch website listed one at mile marker 178 as a wildfire and another at mile marker 177 as a vehicle fire.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Department confirmed the fires but did not have further information available.

Natrona County has been in stage 1 fire restrictions since July 7.

A previous version of this story misstated where the fires are.

This story will be updated.