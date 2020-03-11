First coronavirus case reported in Wyoming

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory illness, symptoms of which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It comes from the broader family of coronaviruses, which causes illnesses like SARS and the common cold.

Officials at Wyoming’s two largest hospitals — Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — say they are prepared to handle any cases that crop up in the Equality State.

Medical response

Health officials have asked Wyomingites to refrain from seeking COVID-19 testing unless they meet one of two criteria: They’ve traveled to a COVID-19 hot spot, or they’ve interacted with someone who has the disease. Those who meet one or both should then call their health care provider, rather than going to the emergency room. The state is capable of processing tests here in Wyoming, rather than sending them to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

While much is still unknown about the disease, it is apparent that it’s most dangerous for the elderly. Dr. Mark Dowell, an infectious disease physician in Casper, previously said that the average age of Americans who’ve died of the disease is 80.