First fatal accident of 2020 occurs near Rawlins

LYMAN (WNE) — A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain on Sunday, Jan. 5, resulted in the death of one person, the first fatality of the new year on Wyoming roadways.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded around 6:19 a.m. for the collision of a 2020 Kenworth Conventional commercial vehicle, traveling westbound on I-80.

The Kenworth exited the left side of the roadway and collided with the bridge support structure in the median.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Kenworth was identified as Pawandeep Singh, 23, of Brampton, Canada.

Singh, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger, identified as Canadian resident Simon Bansal, 21, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. It is unknown if Bansal was wearing his seat belt.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the first fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0