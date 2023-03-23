Officials have reported the first grizzly bear sighting of 2023 in Grand Teton National Park, prompting a bear safety reminder from wildlife agencies as Wyomingites return to outdoor recreation this spring.

The first grizzly bear of the year was observed in the park early Wednesday evening, nine days later than last year, according to a press release from Bear Wise Jackson Hole, an interagency partnership between local, state and federal wildlife agencies and groups that aims to reduce human-bear conflicts in the area.

“This is pretty much on par with when we start seeing bears,” said Mark Gocke, a regional information and education specialist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, one of the Bear Wise partners.

Adult males typically venture out of hibernation in March while female grizzlies with young emerge from their dens between April and early May.

It’s then that they begin looking for food, and in early spring that often means scavenging big game that died the previous winter, Gocke, who covers the Game and Fish Department’s Jackson and Pinedale regions, said.

“They’re typically not going to be at the higher elevations plodding through deep snow. They’re going to be cruising those lower elevation big game winter ranges,” he said.

At the same time, early spring is when Wyomingites and visitors begin to venture outdoors, often heading to those same lower elevations as they also wait for the snow to recede.

“That puts you in proximity with them,” Gocke said. “You just have to have that in mind and be watchful for sign – fresh bear scat, tracks, things like that.”

In Wyoming, spring and fall bring greater risk of human-bear conflict, largely because of the overlap between people and bears and the animals’ natural search for food early and late in the year.

During the summer, bears and other animals are more dispersed over the landscape, helping to blunt some of the impacts as more people recreate, Gocke said.

However, in recent years, the seasonal trends in bear conflict have been complicated by both a growing bear population and burgeoning outdoor recreation in northwest Wyoming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’ve got increasing numbers of people and increasing numbers of bears, you’re going to have an increasing number of conflicts. And that’s the general trend that we have seen over time,” Gocke said.

Garbage remains the largest risk to bears and people, making the proper disposal of waste one of the most important precautions people can take. Roughly three-quarters of the bear conflicts that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigates in the Jackson and Pinedale regions are linked to garbage, Gocke said.

“They’re just constantly looking for food, and we’ve just got to always make sure we’re not providing an easy meal for them, whether it’s food storage while we’re out camping this summer or taking care of your garbage,” he said.

“If there’s a conflict between a person and a bear, nobody wins,” Gocke added.

Besides proper garbage disposal and awareness on the trails, the wildlife agencies advise those recreating outside to stay in groups and make noise, especially in places where sound is muffled or there is limited visibility.

Most encounters that result in attacks or other bad outcomes between people and bears are due to surprise, Gocke said.

In those cases, bear spray is the best defense, and Gocke advised anyone planning to recreate in bear country to carry a canister.

While grizzly bears strike fear for some, Gocke said he hoped those who visit the area get the chance to see one this summer.

“More often than not, you’re going to see a bear and bears are either going to avoid you or ignore you,” Gocke said. “It can be just a thrilling experience.”

For more information about bear safety, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Bear Wise Wyoming website.

