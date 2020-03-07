First woman elected to Wyoming Legislature possessed pioneer spirit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to Knight, issues Mary supported during her time in the Legislature included industrial education, labor reform, the University of Wyoming and penal reform, including the creation of what is now known as the Wyoming Boys’ School in Worland — the site she had preferred.

Mary’s political career began in an era in which women’s status was changing quickly. Wyoming women were granted the right to vote in 1869, and Estelle Reel, the first woman to hold statewide elected office in Wyoming, was elected as superintendent of public instruction in 1894.

By 1910, when Mary was elected to the Legislature as an at-large representative from Albany County, attitudes had already begun to shift about women in politics and government.

“Wyoming had become very accustomed to women in public service at that point,” Roberts said.

Mary herself is quoted on the website “Her Hat Was In the Ring” as saying she could count on support from like-minded men in her bids for office.