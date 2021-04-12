First Wyoming domestic rabbit confirmed to have infectious viral disease

A domestic rabbit in Laramie County is the first in the state to have a confirmed case of the infectious viral disease rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2. The virus, which kills 80-100% of infected animals, was previously found in wild rabbits in Albany, Laramie, Natrona and Park counties.
The virus is not related to COVID-19, the Wyoming Livestock Board stressed in its news release. It does not affect people or other animals.
The highly contagious disease can cause sudden death in rabbits, and can spread through direct contact with infected rabbits, including through their meat or fur or when materials come in contact with them. Rabbits exposed to wild rabbits or jackrabbits are at the highest risk. RHDV2, which has also been reported in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Montana, Oregon, and Idaho, can survive in the wild for an extended period of time.
Two vaccines for the virus have been approved in Europe, but none are currently licensed in the United States. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Center for Veterinary Biologics, however, is approving importation of the European vaccines, and accredited veterinarians can import them at the discretion of the state veterinarian. An Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service import permit is required, and veterinarians are responsible for international shipment logistics.
The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, Wyoming Livestock Board, and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service collaborated to confirm the case in the domestic animal.
In its announcement, the livestock board offered recommendations for Wyoming rabbit owners. They include:
- “Not allowing visitors to rabbitries”;
- “Keeping wild rabbits from co-mingling with domestic/pet rabbits (i.e. fencing)”;
- “Limiting new animal introduction including a proper quarantine period for new individuals”;
- “Hand washing before and after working with rabbits”;
- “A change of clothing/footwear”; and
- “Not sharing equipment with other rabbit owners.”
The board suggests that people wear gloves if they are handling or cleaning dead game and recommends against harvesting sick animals.
Rabbit owners with questions about RHDV2 should contact a veterinarian. Anyone suspecting the disease in domestic rabbits is required to immediately report it to the USDA, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the state veterinarian immediately. Suspect wild rabbit deaths should be reported to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s state wildlife veterinarian at 307-745-5865. Additionally, anyone that comes into contact with dead game is advised to wear gloves if handling/cleaning carcasses, and to not harvest sick animals.