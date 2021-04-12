First Wyoming domestic rabbit confirmed to have infectious viral disease

A domestic rabbit in Laramie County is the first in the state to have a confirmed case of the infectious viral disease rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2. The virus, which kills 80-100% of infected animals, was previously found in wild rabbits in Albany, Laramie, Natrona and Park counties.

The virus is not related to COVID-19, the Wyoming Livestock Board stressed in its news release. It does not affect people or other animals.

The highly contagious disease can cause sudden death in rabbits, and can spread through direct contact with infected rabbits, including through their meat or fur or when materials come in contact with them. Rabbits exposed to wild rabbits or jackrabbits are at the highest risk. RHDV2, which has also been reported in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Montana, Oregon, and Idaho, can survive in the wild for an extended period of time.