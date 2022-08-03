Fish Fire burning more than 6,000 acres near Sundance

A wildfire outside Sundance has spread to more than 6,000 acres thanks to hot winds.

The Fish Fire, about seven miles south of Sundance, caused closures in the Black Hills National Forest and parts of Crook County east of Wyoming Highway 585.

The fire, burning 6,476 acres as of Wednesday morning, is 10% contained.

Fire crews said it began on private land from a human cause. It was first reported on Sunday, and the cause is still under investigation.

The fire spread quickly from around 500 acres by mid-Monday to more than 6,000 acres on Tuesday afternoon. Cooler and cloudier weather on Tuesday helped stem the spread and allowed crews to start containing the blaze along the west side by Highway 585.

There are homes and other outbuildings in the area, and around 20 homes south of the fire have been evacuated.