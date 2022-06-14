Five Gillette residents dead in Colorado crash

Five people from Gillette died Monday in a four-car crash on Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

All five were in the same car, a 2015 Ford Edge, which had slowed down in traffic in the left lane going north.

A semi-truck rear-ended the vehicle and pushed it off the road into the median, according to the state patrol report. The truck, the patrol said, also appeared to hit the car a second time before hitting a cable rail and stopping.

The car's four passengers were declared dead at the scene, according to CSP. They included a 20-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman, 51-year-old man and a 3-month-old child.

The car's driver, a 20-year-old man, was declared dead after being taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

The semi also hit a Ford Focus during the crash, pushing it into a fourth vehicle. The driver of the Focus was taken to the medical center with minor injuries.

Others involved in the crash were not injured, state patrol said.

A report Tuesday said investigators don't think drugs, alcohol or speed contributed to the crash, though an investigation remains open. There were no charges filed as of Tuesday.

