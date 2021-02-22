Five Wyoming Cowgirls swimmers, one diver earn All-Mountain West honors

Six University of Wyoming swimmers, along with sophomore diver Melissa Mirafuentes and a relay team, were named to the All-Mountain team on Monday.

Mirafuentes, who was named the Diver of the Meet at Saturday's MW Championship, earned all-league honors after winning the platform competition and placing second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter.

Seniors Katelynn Blattner and Hannah Mclean-Leonard also were honored in three events. Blattner won both the 200 and 500 free and finished as the runner-up in the 200 backstroke while Mclean-Leonard was third in the 100 butterfly, fourth in the 200 fly and sixth in the 200 IM.

Junior Erin Eccleston (eighth in the 400 IM) and Laramie's Sage Morton (third in the 1650 free) also earned all-league honors by finishing in the top eight at the MW Championship. The 800 free relay team of Blattner, Kali Franckowiak, Lainee Jones and Thunder Basin's Sani Carsrud) earned all-MW distinction by placing third.

