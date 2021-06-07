Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Cody firefighter

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor the Cody smokejumper who died last week from injuries he sustained while fighting a fire in New Mexico.

Tim Hart was a wildland firefighter based in West Yellowstone, Montana. He was injured May 24 while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. He experienced a hard landing after parachuting into rocky terrain.

"Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to Tim’s family," Gordon said in a statement. "We acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who fight fires wherever they are needed around the country, and we pray tragedies such as this one never occur.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The loss of a firefighter impacts the entire community of firefighters and first responders, as well as the community in which they live, the governor continued. "Wyoming grieves the loss of this fine individual and we are grateful for his service to the state and our country."

Hart worked as a firefighter on several national forests including the Coconino, the Fremont-Winema and the Shoshone. He became a smokejumper in 2016 and worked in Idaho before he relocated to West Yellowstone.