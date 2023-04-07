Western and central Wyoming could experience flooding over the weekend and into early next week, the National Weather Service warned Friday.

Temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to climb as high as the 70s, causing rapid melting of the above-average snowpack that has accumulated this winter, said Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Riverton. Casper could see highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The temperatures are not unusual for this time of year,” VandenBoogart said. “What has been unusual is the relatively cold winter that we've had, and the amount of snow, especially the low-elevation snow.”

In mountain basins and foothills, he said, the persistent cold has allowed snow levels to reach double or even triple a typical winter’s — raising flood risk for low-lying areas when it inevitably starts to melt. The record-breaking snowstorm that dumped nearly three feet of snow over Casper this week made the situation even more concerning.

Statewide, snowpack ranged from 101% to 144% of the daily 30-year median in all but one basin as of Friday, according to the Wyoming State Climate Office. The highest levels are concentrated in the southwestern corner of the state.

This winter already ranks as Casper’s third-snowiest on record, with the 132.7 inches the city has documented thus far defeated only by the winters of 1982–1983 and 1983–1984, when it received 151.6 and 143.1 inches, respectively. On Thursday, Casper Mountain’s snowpack measured 117% of the daily median. And more snow this year is still possible, if unwelcome.

People in areas that could flood in the coming days should take precautions to prevent or minimize damage — especially if they’ve had problems in the past during big spring melt years, VandenBoogart said. Previous flooding is one of the biggest indicators that the same thing could happen again.

“It's hard to move one’s house for a week and then put it back the next week, so we are sympathetic to the fact that there's not always a lot you can do,” he said. “But there are some simple steps.”

Clearing snow, ice and debris out of culverts and flow paths will help the water stay where it’s supposed to. Moving snow away from the foundations of houses and other buildings will help to prevent water from pooling there and seeping inside. (The NWS cautioned that snowmelt can cause basement flooding even outside of flood zones.)

Temperatures through the rest of the spring will determine how long — and to what extent — flooding will be a source of concern for Wyoming. If it doesn’t really start to warm up for a while, the melt-off could be uneventful, VandenBoogart said. Early warming or a big rain event may complicate things.

“Right now, I think the takeaway message would be that there's more snow than normal in the mountains,” he said, “and that is one factor that could lead towards more main-stem river flooding later this spring.”

