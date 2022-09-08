Food Bank of Wyoming launches fundraising campaign

The Food Bank of Wyoming has launched an online fundraiser as part of Hunger Action Month, a September awareness campaign by nonprofit Feeding America.

Donations will be matched by the Powder River Energy Foundation, with help from CoBank and Basin Electric, up to $25,000. With that extra money, every dollar contributed translates to about eight meals, according to a Tuesday news release. About 96 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward Food Bank of Wyoming programs.

“We are really able to stretch those dollars even more than if you are able to buy food at the grocery store and donate it,” Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Wyoming Food Bank, told the Star-Tribune in August.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org to donate. Anyone interested in getting involved in hunger relief efforts can sign up to volunteer for the Wyoming Food Bank, get in touch with lawmakers to raise awareness about food insecurity or organize a food drive or local fundraiser, according to the release.

The fundraiser comes during an especially lean time for hunger relief organizations around the country.

High inflation means more people are relying on food pantries to get by. Donors and community partners — themselves feeling the pinch of rising prices — are giving less, too.

Hunger relief organizations are also getting less federal funding compared to earlier in the pandemic — about 50-75% less a month, according to the Food Bank of Wyoming’s website. That’s because many temporary expansions to social programs have expired.

One federal program responsible for supplying about 20% of the food bank’s inventory experienced supply chain issues earlier this summer, Bailey said.

The organization distributed 957,004 pounds of food in May. In June, that figure dropped to 766,542 pounds of food — about 20% less than the month before.

