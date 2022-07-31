Food truck festival popular in Cody

CODY — Two years ago, when Lynn Lampe of Geysers on the Terrace decided to start a food truck festival, it began as a way to maintain her business’ status as a retail liquor license holder. She had to stay open for at least four hours a week to maintain the license.

So she opened up her parking lot to food trucks on Monday nights from 5-9 p.m.

It has since turned into an opportunity to help local food trucks and to provide locals and tourists with a place to get food during a time when many restaurants are closed on Mondays due to staffing shortages.

“They don’t have enough staff to maintain their business,” Lampe said. “So if you have to pick a day to close, you don’t want to be closed on Thursday through Sunday, so they pick Monday because they’re just exhausted after being short staffed throughout the weekend.”

“They need a day to recover and Monday’s the day they choose,” she added.

Lampe acquired the necessary permits to have food trucks in her parking lot and allowed them to park there free of charge. The owners’ only concern is selling their food.

“As far as the food trucks go, they’re serving a lot of people on Monday nights,” Lampe said. “Having more trucks in one place consistently allows them to get more customers.”

Elizabeth Campbell, owner of 307 Pizza, has participated in the food truck festival for the past two years. She said she is grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s a very financially beneficial night of the week,” she said.

For Campbell, the festival alleviates some of the challenges she faces as a food truck owner, including city regulations.

“Rules on where you can and can’t park and the pre-approval for certain events have gotten a lot stricter over the last couple of years,” she said.

At the festival, food truck owners don’t need permits.

“They don’t have to worry about permits coming onto my property,” Lampe said. “[And] they don’t have to deal with going through the city regulations to do their food trucks.”

Teagan Thompson, owner of Bubble T’s, a boba drinks food truck, said the festival helps alleviate the parking challenges food trucks face.

“It’s hard to find spots to park since it’s limited around town and in the city,” Thompson said. “Geysers on the Terrace was so generous to say, ‘Yes, we want you all here on this night.’”

Campbell added that the festival gives food trucks a way to help out with tourism.

“When you have a town like Cody that relies so heavily on tourism, but your restaurants can’t be fully staffed and are closed, you need somebody to pick up that slack,” she said. “The more we all participate in taking care of tourists and basic needs of people, the better off the town will be during tourist season.”

And, the food truck festival amplifies the camaraderie among Cody’s food trucks, Thompson said.

“I’ve really liked that all of the food trucks can get together,” she said. “[And] we can bring all of our customers together.”

Thompson added that the festival gets food trucks involved in the community.

“[The food trucks] are all supporting our community [by] employing local people,” Thompson said.

The festival has benefited local food trucks in several ways, but Lampe said the festival is really just about community.

“I love the food trucks being here. I love all the people here,” Lampe said. “It’s kind of like a Monday night party. ... It makes the weekend feel a little bit longer, and who doesn’t like that?”